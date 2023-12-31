New energy accounts for over half of installed capacity in NW China

News / Nation

New-energy sources now make up more than 50 percent of the installed power-generation capacity in northwest China, according to the Northwest Branch of State Grid.
On Sunday, the Yichen photovoltaic power station in Shaanxi Province, with 250,000 kilowatts of photovoltaic modules, was connected to the grid, taking the installed new-energy capacity of China's northwestern region to 210 million kilowatts. This has made new-energy the main source of power generation in the region.

So far, the region has generated nearly 400 billion kWh of green electricity, benefiting local regions as well as east and north China, said Ma Xiaowei, who works with the Northwest Branch of State Grid.

