China calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

  12:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
A Chinese envoy on Saturday called on the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to put an early end to hostilities.
The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday to consider civilian casualties resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. On Saturday, at Russia's request, the council met again to deliberate on the same issue.

China is saddened by this dense flurry of deliberations by the council of the grievous attacks and civilian casualties toward the end of the year, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We are deeply concerned by the protraction of the Ukraine crisis and by the raging flames of war that continue to cause untold devastation at a time when the New Year is just around the corner," he told the Security Council.

There are no winners in any conflict or war. They cause nothing but profound suffering to innocent people and tremendous damage to regional peace and stability and will only exacerbate the existing difficulties for global economic development, especially for developing countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Geng said.

"We renew our appeal to the parties concerned to respond positively to the international community's call for peace, enhance engagement, expand common ground, and put an early end to the hostilities," he said. "We also renew our appeal to all stakeholders to step up diplomatic mediation with a greater sense of urgency and work together to create enabling conditions for an early political settlement of the crisis."

China will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue, and is committed to encouraging and facilitating peace talks and contributing positively to a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said.

Saturday's emergency meeting was held after Ukraine launched an attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday following Russia's massive missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua
