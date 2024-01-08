China supports flexible, informal employment through better public services

The Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) issued a circular on Monday featuring new measures aimed at bolstering flexible and informal employment.

The MOHRSS requested local authorities to provide free, standardized and sustainable public services to the country's 200 million people in flexible and informal employment.

The ministry instructed odd-jobs markets, which are important platforms for those seeking flexible and informal employment, to expand services to cover more urban and rural areas, diversify services to meet the special needs of flexible and informal employees, and explore job options suitable for elderly workers and those faced with exceptional difficulties in terms of finding employment.

The MOHRSS also urged odd-jobs markets to match supply and demand concerning flexible and informal jobs, and provide training to improve the employability and entrepreneurial skills of job seekers.