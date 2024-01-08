News / Nation

China cracks MI6 espionage case, arrests foreign national

China's Ministry of State Security has cracked a case involving espionage activities by the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, using an individual from a third country.
China's Ministry of State Security has cracked a case involving espionage activities by the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, using an individual from a third country.

The ministry has identified the foreigner only as Huang, head of a consulting firm based overseas. In 2015, MI6 recruited Huang for "intelligence cooperation."

MI6 instructed Huang to make multiple visits to China, directing the suspect to gather intelligence, recruit individuals for MI6, and seek sensitive information. Huang received professional training from MI6 in the UK and other locations, along with specialized espionage devices for intelligence purposes, according to a press release by the ministry on its website.

State security authorities detected Huang's espionage activities promptly and placed Huang in custody. Huang is accused of providing MI6 with nine pieces of confidential state secrets, five pieces of secret-level state secrets, and three pieces of intelligence.

Throughout the investigation, Chinese state security agencies ensured Huang's legal rights were upheld by promptly informing and arranging consular visits in accordance with the law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
