China's procuratorate orders arrest of former executive of oil giant
15:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-08 0
Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, has been arrested for suspected bribe-taking.
Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Liaoning Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, for suspected bribe-taking.
Xu's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.
