China's procuratorate orders arrest of former executive of oil giant

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Liaoning Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, for suspected bribe-taking.

Xu's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.