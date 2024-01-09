﻿
China's operating high-speed railway hits 45,000 km

Xinhua
The total length of China's operating high-speed rail tracks reached 45,000 km by the end of 2023, data from the national railway operator showed on Tuesday.
The operating mileage of China's railway network amounted to 159,000 km, according to a work conference of the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

In 2023, the fixed-asset investment in the country's railway sector stood at 764.5 billion yuan (US$107.7 billion), marking a 7.5 percent increase year on year.

A total of 3,637 km of new tracks went into operation in 2023, including 2,776 km of high-speed railways, the data showed.

Progress in the country's rail infrastructure construction last year includes the completion and operation of 34 railway projects, the initiation of services at 102 railway stations, and the advancement of 112 rail projects that are still under construction, said the company.

