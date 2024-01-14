Death toll in central China coal mine accident rises to 13

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead and three others remain missing after an accident on Friday afternoon at a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan,Henan Province.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead and three others remain missing after an accident on Friday afternoon at a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, the owner of the mine said Sunday.

The accident happened at 2:55 pm Friday at a coal mine of Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co., Ltd. Preliminary investigations show that it was caused by a coal and gas outburst. Rescue work is still underway.