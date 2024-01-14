Xi urges judicial, procuratorial, public security organs to safeguard national rejuvenation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on people in the sector to perform their duties with loyalty and demonstrate good initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the judicial, procuratorial and public security organs to uphold the absolute leadership of the Party and provide the national rejuvenation with a strong security guarantee.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important instruction on judicial, procuratorial and public security work, calling on people in the sector to perform their duties with loyalty and demonstrate good initiative.

Xi urged efforts to resolutely safeguard national security, improve political acumen and political discernment, prevent and resolve major security risks. He also called for resolutely maintaining social stability and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

Social fairness and justice should be protected and promoted, and the unity of the country's rule of law should be safeguarded, said Xi, who added that the socialist market economic order should be maintained per the law, and construction of the law-based business environment should be improved.

Xi also called for strengthening the political construction of the Party in judicial, procuratorial and public security organs.

Xi's important instruction came as the central conference on judicial, procuratorial and public security work was convened on Saturday and Sunday in Beijing. Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Xi's instruction and delivered a speech.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and minister of public security, presided over the conference and made a concluding speech.

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court, and Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, attended the conference.