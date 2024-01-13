10 killed, 6 missing in central China coal mine accident

Ten people have been confirmed dead and six others remain missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province.

Ten people have been confirmed dead and six others remain missing after an accident on Friday afternoon at a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened at 2:55pm Friday at a coal mine of Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co., Ltd. Preliminary investigations show that it was caused by a coal and gas outburst.

A total of 425 people were working underground when the accident took place, with 380 already lifted out of the mine. The rest of them are all safe.

Rescue work is still underway. People in charge of the coal mine have been placed in custody by public security authorities.

A work team dispatched by the Ministry of Emergency Management arrived at the scene on Saturday morning.

The ministry called for efforts to verify the number of casualties and missing people, organize search and rescue work efficiently, prevent secondary disasters, and establish the cause of the accident as soon as possible.