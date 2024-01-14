News / Nation

Senior CPC official visits US

Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2024-01-14       0
Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to the United States from January 8 to 13.
Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao at the State Department in Washington, US, on January 12, 2024.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to the United States from January 8 to 13.

During the visit, Liu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, federal senators and representatives from both Democratic and Republican parties, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and professionals from such US sectors including finance, industry and commerce, think tank, and media.

Liu attended a symposium under the China-US Track 1.5 Dialogue, and delivered a speech at the US Council on Foreign Relations.

Liu also met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The delegation had an in-depth exchange of views with various parties on China's development prospects, China-US relations, and global governance.

Both the Chinese and the US sides said that they will continue to implement the important consensuses reached by President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden and take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
