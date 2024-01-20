News / Nation

13 students dead in central China school dormitory fire

Xinhua
  16:13 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Thirteen students were killed and another one injured in a fire that took place in a school dormitory in the county of Fangcheng, Nanyang City, Henan Province, on Friday night.
Xinhua
  16:13 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

Thirteen students were killed and another one injured in a fire that took place in a school dormitory in the county of Fangcheng, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, according to local authorities Saturday.

At 11pm on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about a fire in a male dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu Town. Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly, and the flames were extinguished at 11:38pm

The dormitory room housed approximately 30 boarding students when the fire broke out. Except for the 14 who suffered casualties, the remaining students were safely evacuated.

The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Yingcai School is a private school with a history of more than 10 years. It primarily enrolls students from nearby rural areas, including some left-behind children.

According to a parent of a student at the school, after the incident, her child was brought home by village officials around 6 am on Saturday, and the return-to-school date is unknown.

She said that female students reside on the second floor of the dormitory, while male students stay on the third floor.

The school has an affiliated kindergarten. Before the incident occurred, the kindergarten's children had already returned home for the weekend.

Investigation into the incident has been launched by local authorities, and the person in charge of the school has been brought under control by police.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     