Former vice president of Beihang University expelled from CPC, public office

  15:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0
Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over severe violations of Party discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft body on Friday.

The investigation involving Zhang, who was also a standing committee member of the CPC Beihang University committee, found that he had been disloyal to the Party, resisted investigation, and accepted gifts and money in violation of the Party's discipline.

He sought benefits for others during cadre appointments and employee recruitment and accepted money and valuables in return, and violated relevant rules by owning shares in non-listed companies and having his own expenses paid by others, according to the statement.

Zhang has also allegedly exploited the resources of the university for personal gains and taken undue advantage of his position to secure profits for others, thus accepting huge amounts of money and valuables in return, the statement added.

Zhang's actions have gravely breached Party discipline and constitute severe duty-related crimes, and he is also suspected of the offense of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

Zhang's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authority for further examination and prosecution per the law, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
