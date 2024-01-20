China, Brazil vow to strengthen synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in emerging fields

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira co-chaired the fourth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue here on Friday, vowing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies and expand cooperation in emerging fields.

China-Brazil relations have withstood the test of an ever-evolving international landscape, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Since China and Brazil launched the comprehensive strategic dialogue 10 years ago, mutual trust has become stronger, communication between the two sides has been deeper, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has shown broader prospects, Wang said.

The two sides understand and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, which provides a solid guarantee for the sound and steady growth of China-Brazil relations, he said.

China has always given priority to its relations with Brazil in its overall diplomacy and in its diplomacy with Latin America, and supports Brazil in promoting national development and rejuvenation, he said.

China stands ready to work with Brazil to take the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations as an opportunity to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, and crack open new areas and tap new potential for cooperation, so as to inject new impetus into and open up new prospects for the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Vieira, for his part, said that Brazil-China relations have made great progress, thanks to the solid mutual trust between and the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Describing bilateral cooperation as mutually beneficial, large-scale, high-quality, fast-growing and wide-ranging, he said that it has provided vital support for the development of both countries and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Brazil prizes its relations with China, stays committed to the one-China principle, and looks forward to deepening cooperation in various fields, so as to lift Brazil-China relations to new heights, Vieira said.

The two sides had in-depth communication and reached broad consensus on practical cooperation, international situation, multilateral coordination and hotspot issues, among others.

Both sides pledged to strengthen high-level exchanges, give full play to the role of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee, the China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue and other mechanisms, and resume bilateral consultation mechanisms in various fields at an early date.

They vowed to support each other in taking their own modernization path that suits their respective national conditions, explore the strategic synergy between the Belt and Road cooperation and Brazil's reindustrialization and New Growth Acceleration Program, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as agriculture, energy minerals, infrastructure and aerospace, and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as interconnectivity, health care, green development, digital economy, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

Both sides pledged to make a success a series of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, push for the full restoration of people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate the public support for the China-Brazil friendship.

They signed an agreement on mutual visa facilitation to further expand personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Recognizing the increasing global influence of the China-Brazil relationship that has gone far beyond the bilateral scope, both sides expressed their willingness to strengthen strategic coordination within the frameworks of the United Nations, the Group of 20 (G20), BRICS, and the World Trade Organization, enhance the voice and representation of developing countries, and safeguard the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.

China voiced its support for Brazil in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, and expressed its willingness to keep to the right direction of global governance and work with Brazil towards an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

Both sides pledged to push for the political settlement of hotspot issues and contribute to promoting peaceful development.

Agreeing that China-Latin America cooperation serves the common interests of China and Latin America and embraces the development trend of the times, the two sides expressed their readiness to further activate China-Latin America cooperation, so as to help regional countries strengthen themselves through unity and speed up development and revitalization.