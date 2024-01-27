Investigation report released on northwest China restaurant explosion

China has released an investigation report concerning a deadly gas explosion at a restaurant in northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region last year.

China has released an investigation report concerning a deadly gas explosion at a restaurant in northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region last year.

The blast took place on June 21, 2023, at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked at the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.

The accident was caused by the illicit examination, operation and distribution of substandard LPG cylinders, coupled with the restaurant's irregular usage, according to the report, which was approved by a State Council executive meeting.

The report also blamed the local Party committee and government for their negligence in fulfilling their duties and ensuring appropriate gas safety oversight.

Following the explosion, the State Council assembled an investigation team consisting of various departments, including the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Public Security. Specialists in gas, firefighting, explosions and architecture also participated in the investigation.

The team found that the direct cause of the blast was the LPG distributor not providing the standard cylinders to the restaurant, which were later incorrectly operated by the restaurant staff.

After the explosion took place, no evacuation was organized. The only stairway was blocked by a damaged wall, while the street windows on the second floor were also blocked and completely obstructed by steel billboards, therefore aggravating the casualties, according to the investigation.

The investigation team called for strict measures to be implemented to ensure the safe use of gas, ensure the standardized development of the sector, and thoroughly close the loopholes in catering businesses.