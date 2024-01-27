News / Nation

Investigation report released on northwest China restaurant explosion

Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
China has released an investigation report concerning a deadly gas explosion at a restaurant in northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region last year.
Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0

China has released an investigation report concerning a deadly gas explosion at a restaurant in northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region last year.

The blast took place on June 21, 2023, at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked at the restaurant, leaving 31 dead and seven injured.

The accident was caused by the illicit examination, operation and distribution of substandard LPG cylinders, coupled with the restaurant's irregular usage, according to the report, which was approved by a State Council executive meeting.

The report also blamed the local Party committee and government for their negligence in fulfilling their duties and ensuring appropriate gas safety oversight.

Following the explosion, the State Council assembled an investigation team consisting of various departments, including the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Public Security. Specialists in gas, firefighting, explosions and architecture also participated in the investigation.

The team found that the direct cause of the blast was the LPG distributor not providing the standard cylinders to the restaurant, which were later incorrectly operated by the restaurant staff.

After the explosion took place, no evacuation was organized. The only stairway was blocked by a damaged wall, while the street windows on the second floor were also blocked and completely obstructed by steel billboards, therefore aggravating the casualties, according to the investigation.

The investigation team called for strict measures to be implemented to ensure the safe use of gas, ensure the standardized development of the sector, and thoroughly close the loopholes in catering businesses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     