News / Nation

China conducts vertical takeoff, landing test for reusable Kuaizhou rocket

Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
A test version of the reusable Kuaizhou rocket completed a vertical takeoff and landing experiment on Friday afternoon.
Xinhua
  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0

A test version of the reusable Kuaizhou rocket completed a vertical takeoff and landing experiment on Friday afternoon.

The test rocket, developed by the Expace Technology Co., Ltd., a company affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, used a liquid oxygen methane engine. The flight time lasted 22 seconds, and the rocket hovered in the air for nine seconds, with a height accuracy of 0.15 meter.

The landing posture of the test rocket was stable, the landing position accurate and the rocket body in good condition, signifying the success of the experiment, according to the company.

This has laid a foundation for the development of the reusable Kuaizhou rocket series, the company said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     