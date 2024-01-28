News / Nation

China issues plan for eliminating leprosy

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-28       0
China has issued a plan for the comprehensive elimination of leprosy, according to the national administration of disease prevention and control on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-28       0

China has issued a plan for the comprehensive elimination of leprosy, according to the national administration of disease prevention and control on Sunday.

According to the plan jointly issued by the administration and other departments, by 2030, no county-level regions in China will be left with a leprosy prevalence higher than 1 per 100,000.

Leprosy is a chronical infectious disease that seriously endangers people's health, with severe cases resulting in facial malformation and hand-foot impairment.

China had implemented a plan from 2011 to 2020 and made progress in eliminating the threat of leprosy. Official data showed that by the end of 2020, the number of leprosy patients in China had halved compared with a decade ago.

To further reduce the disease prevalence, the new plan (2024-2030) calls for coordinated measures to be implemented across the country in a three-tiered manner, targeting disease transmission, case fluctuation and rebounce, and early warning.

The plan also sets out main tasks including detection of patients, targeted treatment, and prevention of malformation and impairment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     