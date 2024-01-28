News / Nation

Kunming Zoo removes cats from monkey mountain amid criticism

Kunming Zoo safely removed two cats from the monkey mountain enclosure yesterday evening following public outrage.
China Central Television

Two cats are safely removed from the monkey mountain in Kunming Zoo on Saturday evening.

Kunming Zoo safely removed two cats from the monkey mountain enclosure Saturday evening in response to public outrage sparked by a video depicting monkeys dragging and pulling stray cats.

The zoo commissioned the College of Veterinary Medicine of Yunnan Agricultural University to conduct a comprehensive examination, confirming that the cats were in good health without external injuries.

The cats have been transported to Beijing by China Small Animal Protection Association which will oversee their proper placement.

In light of the incident, Kunming Zoo expressed its commitment to reflecting on its shortcomings and promptly considering public opinions and suggestions. The aim is to provide animals with a natural, safe, and healthy living environment.

Kunming Zoo introduced cats to the monkey enclosure as a measure to control rodent issues, resulting in accusations of "monkeys abusing cats."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Follow Us

