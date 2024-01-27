China, US agree to boost cooperation in anti-drug, AI, people-to-people exchanges

China and the United States have agreed to launch a joint working group on anti-drug cooperation.

China and the United States have agreed to launch a joint working group on anti-drug cooperation, the first meeting of the China-US intergovernmental dialogue mechanism on artificial intelligence this spring, and take further steps to expand people-to-people exchanges.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a new round of talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan here from Friday to Saturday.