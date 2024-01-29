Former Chinese Football Association president to stand trial for suspected bribery
09:22 UTC+8, 2024-01-29 0
Chen Xuyuan, former president of the Chinese Football Association, will stand trial on Monday for suspected bribery at the Intermediate People's Court of Huangshi City in central China's Hubei Province, the court announced.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
