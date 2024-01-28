News / Nation

CPC investigates over 100,000 cases of violating conduct rules in 2023

China's top disciplinary watchdog on Sunday said that a total of 107,547 cases of violating the eight-point decision on improving Party conduct were investigated in 2023.
According to the website of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, 153,662 individuals involved in these cases had been reprimanded and educated or punished last year, and 108,695 of those individuals were handed punishments according to Party or administrative regulations.

A total of 39,781 cases of failure to fulfill responsibilities, unwillingness to carry out duties, or arbitrary or fraudulent acts in serving economic and social development and in protecting the ecological environment were handled last year. These cases accounted for 86.9 percent of all cases of unnecessary formalism and bureaucracy that were investigated last year.

A total of 10 cases of violating the eight-point decision involving officials at the provincial or ministerial level were investigated in 2023, as well as 649 cases involving officials at the prefecture or departmental level, according to the website.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
