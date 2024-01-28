News / Nation

China, Thailand to enter "visa-free era," says Chinese FM

Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday that China and Thailand will officially enter a "visa-free era" from March 1 as the two sides have just signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption.

Wang made the remarks in a joint press conference after an annual consultation with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, adding that it will surely bring bilateral people-to-people exchanges to a new height.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China always sees Thailand as a priority in its diplomacy with neighboring countries.

He added that China appreciates Thailand's firm commitment to the one-China principle and its active support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Noting that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, Wang said that over the past half a century, the bilateral relationship has withstood the test of the changing international landscape and grown from strength to strength.

