Former Chinese Football Association president indicted for taking bribes
17:57 UTC+8, 2024-01-29 0
Chen Xuyuan, former president of the Chinese Football Association, stood trial on Monday for suspected bribery at a court in central China's Hubei Province.
Prosecutors accused Chen of taking bribes worth over 81 million yuan (about US$11.4 million).
