Chinese embassy in US warns of entering through Washington Dulles

  13:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Several Chinese students entering the US through Washington Dulles International Airport were subjected to unreasonable harassment by US border law enforcement officers.
A notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

The Chinese embassy in the United States issued a notice on Monday advising Chinese students studying in the US to be cautious in choosing to enter through Washington Dulles International Airport.

Recently, several Chinese students who entered the US through Washington Dulles International Airport were subjected to unreasonable questioning and harassment by US border law enforcement officers, had their visas canceled and were sent back to China, the embassy said in a statement on its official Website.

These students all held valid documents and were returning to the US after visiting their home country, traveling to a third country, attending a conference, or arriving in the US as new students, the statement said.

During their interrogation, their electronic devices were searched, they were sometimes detained for more than 10 hours with restricted freedom of movement and were prohibited from contacting anyone.

The practices of US border law enforcement officials have seriously impacted the academic pursuits of Chinese students studying in the US and caused significant psychological harm, the embassy said.

The Chinese embassy in the US attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying there and has made solemn representations to the US side regarding these incidents.

The embassy urges the US to stop their wrongdoing, including harassing, interrogating, and deporting Chinese students without any just cause, and to earnestly implement the consensus of the two heads of state on supporting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the US and encouraging the expansion of the number of international students.

The embassy also reminds students planning to study in the US to be cautious in selecting entry through Washington Dulles International Airport and to raise their safety awareness when entering the US. If questioned by US border law enforcement officials, remain calm and respond appropriately. If treated unfairly, keep the necessary evidence and file a complaint with the relevant authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
