News / Nation

China, France to make comprehensive strategic partnership more solid, vibrant

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that China will work with France to foster a more solid and vibrant comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that China will work with France to foster a more solid and vibrant comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and to jointly contribute wisdom and strength to world peace, security, prosperity and progress.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

Noting that France was the first major Western country to establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level with China and 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Wang said the establishment of diplomatic ties six decades ago broke the ice of the Cold War and bridged the divide between different blocs, and has pushed the global landscape to evolve in the right direction of dialogue and cooperation.

Wang said over the past 60 years, China and France have adhered to independence, achieved common development through mutually beneficial cooperation, promoted mutual learning among civilizations through exchanges on an equal footing, and jointly addressed global challenges through multilateral coordination.

"These endeavors have not only benefited the people of both countries but also played a vital role in maintaining global peace and stability, promoting a multipolar world, and advancing greater democracy in international relations," Wang added.

Noting that China-France relations are on the track of sound development, Wang said that since last year in particular, exchanges between the two countries at all levels have rapidly resumed and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, demonstrating the great vitality of bilateral relations in the post-pandemic era.

He added that both countries attach great importance to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and will jointly host a variety of celebratory activities throughout the year and the Year of Culture and Tourism. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     