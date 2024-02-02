Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese

President Xi Jinping has extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people during his inspection tour in north China's Tianjin Municipality from Thursday to Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, wished Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese good health and happiness in the Year of the Dragon, and the motherland prosperity.

On Thursday morning, Xi visited a village in Xinkou Town in the municipality's Xiqing District.

From late July to early August last year, extreme rainfall hit northern China, causing anomalous floods in the Haihe River Basin, and a large area of land in the flood storage and detention basins in Tianjin was inundated.

Briefed about the impact of floods on the city and district, Xi walked into greenhouses to check the growth of vegetables. He asked the farmers in detail about the restoration of greenhouses and the reseeding and sales of vegetables.

Xi then visited a villager's home, where he chatted with four generations of the family. He inquired about the family's losses during the disaster, their post-disaster production and income, and carefully tallied the numbers during the talk.

Stressing the importance of ensuring the people's livelihoods, Xi said the issue is always on the mind of the CPC Central Committee as well as Party committees and governments at all levels. He also expressed the hope that villagers would make their own efforts to rebuild their beautiful homes.

Before Xi left the village, the villagers gathered around and greeted him. Xi said he was happy to see the successful restoration of life and production and that winter heating had been ensured for the residents.

Since last year, the country has been hit by natural disasters such as floods, typhoons, earthquakes, landslides and snowstorms, Xi said, adding that he is keeping a close eye on them.

As the Spring Festival approaches, Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended his sincere regards to all those affected by disasters and those at the forefront of post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

On Thursday afternoon, Xi went to an ancient cultural street and visited local distinctive shops, learning about the products, their sales, and the development of traditional culture.

Speaking of the importance of carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture in realizing Chinese modernization, Xi asked Tianjin to better preserve and utilize blocks with historical and cultural interest.

In Chinese culture, the upcoming lunar year will be the Year of the Dragon, and the dragon symbolizes bravery, progress, boundless vitality, and auspiciousness, conveying optimistic aspirations for the future, Xi said, encouraging the residents to embrace the new year with confidence and strive toward an even better life.

On Friday morning, Xi visited the Peking-Tianjin Campaign Memorial Museum, where he underscored the necessity of studying and frequently reviewing the history of China's revolutionary war. The revolutionary traditions should be carried on and the fighting spirit should be strengthened, he said.

On Friday afternoon, Xi was briefed by the Party committee and the government of Tianjin about their work, and affirmed the achievements that Tianjin has made in various areas.

Xi urged Tianjin to focus on the central work of economic development and the primary task of high-quality development, and write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

As a base of research and development for advanced manufacturing, Tianjin should be a pioneer in developing new productive forces, Xi said. He called for sci-tech and industrial innovation and the development of high-end, smart and green manufacturing.

Tianjin should coordinate with Beijing to promote sci-tech innovation and the integration of the two cities' industrial systems, Xi said.