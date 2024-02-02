Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp under investigation

Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Friday.

Wang is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of discipline and the law, the CCDI and NSC statement said.