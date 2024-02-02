China's Queqiao-2 scheduled for launch in first half of 2024

News / Nation

China's Queqiao-2, a relay satellite for communications between the far side of the moon and Earth, is scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, the China National Space Administration said Friday.

The satellite has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, and pre-launch tests will be carried out as scheduled, the agency said.

At present, the facilities at the launch site are in good condition and preparatory work is underway as planned, the agency added.

Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
