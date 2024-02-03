News / Nation

Spring Festival celebration event held for Taiwan compatriots on mainland

Xinhua
A Spring Festival celebration event for Taiwan compatriots was held Friday in Beijing by the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
A Spring Festival celebration event for Taiwan compatriots was held Friday in Beijing by the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, gathering 40 Taiwan representatives from sectors such as the economy, education, art and health.

Relevant officials and the representatives engaged in discussions to exchange ideas and watched performances together.

At the event, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, delivered remarks and extended festive greetings to all Taiwan compatriots.

Song called on Taiwan compatriots to uphold the right direction of the cross-Strait relations, firmly oppose separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," and actively participate in the cause of Chinese modernization.

During the discussions, six representatives shared their experience of studying, working and living on the mainland, as well as their suggestions on promoting cross-Strait relations.

