Launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges held in Fuzhou

Visitors view a pop-up book as a kind of cultural and creative product at an exhibition of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on February 2, 2024. The launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held here on Friday.
People visit an exhibition of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on February 2, 2024. The launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held here on Friday.
Dancers perform during the launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on February 2, 2024. The launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held here on Friday.
Children and adolescents from China and ASEAN member countries sing the theme song during the launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on February 2, 2024. The launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held here on Friday.
Two girls display Xunpu flowery headwear at an exhibition of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on February 2, 2024. The launching ceremony of ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held here on Friday.
Source: Xinhua
