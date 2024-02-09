News / Nation

China expands Hainan visa-free entry options

Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0
China has eased its visa-free policy for entering the country's southern island province of Hainan.
Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0

China has eased its visa-free policy for entering the country's southern island province of Hainan, allowing eligible visitors to enter the province for more purposes, the relevant authority announced Friday.

Starting Friday, visitors from countries such as Russia, France, the United States, Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are allowed to enter Hainan visa-free for purposes including business, a tourist visit, visiting a relative, medical treatment, an exhibition or sports, China's National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

Such visitors can stay in Hainan Province for up to 30 days, the statement said.

The previous policy also allowed visitors from these countries to enter Hainan visa-free but only for tourism purposes, according to the administration.

The statement from the administration said the new policy aims to advance reform and opening up across the board in Hainan and to support the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     