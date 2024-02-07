China's top legislature schedules session for late February

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress will hold its eighth session in Beijing on February 26 and 27.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress will hold its eighth session in Beijing on February 26 and 27.

This decision, announced on Wednesday, was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the standing committee.

According to an agenda proposed by the meeting, an important task at the upcoming standing committee session will be to prepare for the second session of the 14th NPC, to be held in March.

Lawmakers at the February session will deliberate a report on the work of the NPC Standing Committee, a draft agenda for the second session of the 14th NPC, a draft name list of people being considered for the presidium and the role of secretary-general, and a draft name list of non-voting delegates.

Lawmakers will also review revisions to the Law on Guarding State Secrets, a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and personnel-related bills.

Also reviewed at Wednesday's meeting were both a report on the task of handling public complaints since the 14th NPC Standing Committee assumed its duties, and a report on the 14th NPC's work on international exchanges in 2023 and the plan for its international exchanges in 2024.