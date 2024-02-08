News / Nation

Xi, Portuguese president exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of ties

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Xi exchanged congratulations with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China and Portugal have upheld the idea of mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness since their diplomatic ties were established 45 years ago, vividly demonstrating the right way for countries to get along with one another.

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged congratulations with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and Portugal have properly settled the Macau issue through friendly consultation, and taken stock of the situation to establish the comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

Xi also said that the two sides have jointly coped with the global financial crisis and public health challenges, expanded mutually beneficial cooperation among their enterprises, worked together for stronger Belt and Road cooperation and development of China-EU relations, and upheld multilateralism.

Noting that he highly regards the development of China-Portugal relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with Rebelo de Sousa to set the course for an ever-deepening China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, better benefit the two peoples, promote a sound and steady development of China-EU relations, and contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity.

For his part, Rebelo de Sousa said that despite the long distance, Portugal and China have always been getting along and maintained friendly exchanges in political, economic, cultural, social and other fields.

Noting that bilateral ties have been thriving since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Rebelo de Sousa said the two countries have successfully achieved the smooth handover of Macau, worked together to boost the development of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and actively carried out multilateral cooperation.

Portugal is ready to make joint efforts with China to carry forward the bilateral friendship and promote the greater development of bilateral relations, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     