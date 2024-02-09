China to accelerate building of waste-recycling system

China's State Council has released a guideline document specifying goals and measures to accelerate the construction of a waste-recycling system.

China's State Council has released a guideline document specifying goals and measures to accelerate the construction of a waste-recycling system and consolidate the green and low-carbon foundation for the country to achieve high-quality development.

The guideline stresses following the circular economy concept featuring the 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle – while aiming to improve the efficiency of resource utilization through precision management, effective recycling and the efficient utilization of waste.

By 2025, a waste-recycling system covering all fields and all links will be basically established, with the annual utilization volume of bulk solid waste such as tailings, fly ash and coal gangue reaching 4 billion tons, and the comprehensive utilization rate of new bulk solid waste reaching 60 percent, the document states.

In the meantime, the annual utilization volume of major renewable resources such as scrap steel, scrap copper and scrap aluminum will reach 450 million tons.

The guideline notes the need to develop the resource recycling industry, covering all fields of production and life, and achieving the target of 5 trillion yuan (US$703.87 billion) in the annual output of the industry by 2025.

By 2030, a comprehensive, efficient and orderly waste recycling system will be established in China, and the overall level of waste recycling will rank among the highest in the world, according to the document.