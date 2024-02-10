South African president extends greetings for Chinese Lunar New Year

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted the Chinese government and people on Saturday during the Lunar New Year holiday.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, Ramaphosa expressed his warmest wishes to the Chinese government and the Chinese people as well as the Chinese community in South Africa, according to a statement on the website of the South African Presidency.

The president said in the statement that China has been a close, consistent and comradely partner and friend to South Africa.

"We look forward to deepening the strategic partnership between our two nations as well as the blossoming of friendship and understanding between our peoples in this new year," he said.

He also wished China a year of continued prosperity, innovation, and advancement of peace and development globally.

"May the following weeks of celebration and social reunions be a time of great festivity and reinvigoration at the dawn of a year of good fortune and progress," he added.