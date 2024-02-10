China's C919 jetliner to attend Singapore airshow

China's passenger jet C919 will perform flight demonstration at Singapore Airshow 2024, according to a statement released by the host Friday.

China's passenger jet C919 will perform flight demonstration at Singapore Airshow 2024, which will last from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25, according to a statement released by the host Friday.

The aerial performances attract aerobatic teams from India, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea. The United States Air Force's B-52 bomber will also make a flypast at the airshow.

Singapore Air Force will send its F-15 fighter jet and Apache attack helicopter to attend the event.