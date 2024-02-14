China releases 97 experimental areas to promote school-family-society cooperative education

A total of 97 counties, districts, and cities in China have been designated as national-level experimental areas for school-family-society cooperation in educating students.

A total of 97 counties, districts, and cities in China, including Beijing's Chaoyang District, have been designated as national-level experimental areas for school-family-society cooperation in educating students, according to a circular recently released by the Ministry of Education's general office.

To promote the smooth development of the work in experimental areas, efforts should be made to strengthen the leadership of the work, while increasing policy support and funding investment, as well as enhancing the system and mechanism, read the document.

It also urges the experimental areas to formulate practical targets and measures as per local conditions, provide strong support for reform and innovation, and strengthen the ability to demonstrate and offer guidance.