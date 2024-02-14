News / Nation

China to launch campaign to promote women's development

Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
Women's federations across China will launch a series of programs this year to encourage women to shoulder responsibility in promoting high-quality development.
Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0

Women's federations across China will launch a series of programs this year to encourage women to shoulder responsibility in promoting high-quality development, according to the All-China Women's Federation.

International and domestic platforms for technology innovation will be established to support female tech professionals to inject impetus for industrial innovation through technological advancements.

The country will endeavor to harness the significant role of women in rural areas, such as encouraging the construction of over 10 million beautiful courtyards across the country, and nurturing a group of women leaders in wealth creation.

Joint efforts will also be made with other departments to launch employment promotion campaigns to increase the opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for women.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     