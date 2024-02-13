Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily passenger flow

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) saw over 130,000 inbound and outbound passengers on Monday.

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) saw over 130,000 inbound and outbound passengers on Monday, the third day of the Chinese New Year, marking a new high since its opening, official data showed.

This surpassed the previous highest single-day record of 115,000 set during last year's Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, as reported by the HZMB border inspection station, the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

From Saturday to Monday, 310,000 passengers and 41,000 vehicles, both inbound and outbound, passed through the port, marking a 5.2 times increase for people and a 2.4 times increase for vehicles, compared to the same period last year during the Spring Festival. The port handled a total of 184,000 inbound travelers, including 24,000 inbound vehicles.

The 55-km HZMB links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the city of Zhuhai in the southern Guangdong Province, and Macau SAR. It has brought tremendous economic opportunities and benefits to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.