News / Nation

Chinese film market starts 2024 with stronger Spring Festival performance

Xinhua
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0
The 2024 Spring Festival box office in China has roared past 3.5 billion yuan within the holiday's initial three days, marking a year-on-year increase of nearly 17 percent.
Xinhua
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0

The 2024 Spring Festival box office in China has roared past 3.5 billion yuan (492.7 million US dollars) within the holiday's initial three days, marking a year-on-year increase of nearly 17 percent.

Running from February 10 to 17 this year, the Spring Festival period traditionally serves as a lucrative period for movie ticket sales. The extended holiday of eight days is anticipated to draw more movie-goers to cinemas, promising a robust start to the Chinese film market in 2024.

On February 10, eight films debuted, vying for audience attention. Among them, the domestic comedy-drama "YOLO," directed by and starring renowned comedian Jia Ling, emerged as the highest-grossing title so far, generating over 1.3 billion yuan in revenue as of Tuesday morning, according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

This success narrowly edged out the comedy "Pegasus 2," which earned nearly 1.2 billion yuan in its first three days of release. Written and directed by writer-turned-director and racing driver Han Han, the film serves as a sequel to his 2019 Spring Festival holiday hit "Pegasus."

In the Spring Festival box office rankings, the animation "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" secured the third spot, amassing a total revenue of 714 million yuan since its debut.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     