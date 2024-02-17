News / Nation

Over 2.3b passenger trips made in China's Spring Festival holiday

  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-02-17
China will see some 2.311 billion passenger trips during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, transport authorities estimated on Saturday.
China will see some 2.311 billion passenger trips during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, transport authorities estimated on Saturday.

About 2.184 billion trips, or 94.5 percent of the total, would be made on highways during the eight-day holiday ending Saturday, while the railway system would handle about 99.59 million trips. Waterway and civil aviation trips would stand at 9.4 million and 18.04 million, respectively, according to the estimation.

The Chinese New Year holiday, which runs from February 10 to 17 this year, is a peak time when people travel for family reunions, or sightseeing and recreation.

On Friday, about 308.46 million passenger trips were made nationwide, up 34 percent from a year ago, data shows.

With the long holiday ending on Saturday, authorities have stepped up transport capacity to meet the surging travel demand and ensure safe and convenient trips.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
