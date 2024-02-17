News / Nation

Xi sends congratulatory message to 37th AU summit

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the 37th African Union summit.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the 37th African Union summit.

Xi pointed out that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the Global South represented by China and Africa is booming, which has a profound impact on the course of world history.

The AU brings African countries together to seek strength through unity, and promote integration as well as the building of free trade areas, Xi said.

The AU's successful accession to the G20 has further enhanced Africa's representation and lifted its voice in global governance, and China extends heartfelt congratulations on that, he added.

The Chinese president stressed that over the past year, China-Africa relations have grown deeper. As the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue was successfully held, the two sides decided to support each other in exploring their modernization paths and jointly create a favorable environment for realizing their development visions, Xi added.

The new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is going to be held in 2024, Xi noted.

He said that he stands ready to work with leaders of African countries, with a focus on the benefits of people from both sides, to draw up a new blueprint for China-Africa cooperation and promote the joint building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     