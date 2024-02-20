﻿
China to tackle noise pollution at airports

China has released a three-year action plan for noise pollution prevention and control at civil airports, as part of its efforts to promote the green transformation of civil aviation.

The plan was jointly issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

By 2025, a standard system for pollution prevention and control at airports should be basically built, and positive progress should be made on the development of key monitoring technologies, according to the action plan.

Airports with an annual throughput of at least 5 million passengers should have the real-time monitoring and source tracing capability of civil aircraft noise events by 2025, it said.

By 2027, the surrounding regions of airports with an annual throughput of at least 10 million passengers should enjoy better environment quality, said the action plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
