Civil affairs authority allays public concern over massive lottery win

  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0
Ministry confirms that the December 2023 draw that resulted in a 220-million-yuan lottery win in east China's Jiangxi Province was fair and complied with relevant regulations.
The Ministry of Civil Affairs has quelled concerns surrounding a 220-million-yuan (US$30 million) lottery win in east China's Jiangxi Province, confirming the December 2023 draw was fair and complied with relevant regulations.

Public interest surged in December 2023 when a Nanchang, Jiangxi resident won the massive jackpot with a 100,000 yuan investment, sparking questions about potential insider manipulation.

An extensive investigation revealed no irregularities in the sales system, lottery equipment, prize pool funds, or data archiving, drawing, notarization, and result announcement processes. All procedures adhered to lottery management regulations and relevant provisions.

This particular draw of the Happy 8 game, which offers a variety of betting options, including the "Select Seven" play that led to the 220-million-yuan prize, drew widespread attention.

After the draw concluded on December 2, 2023, the China Welfare Lottery Issuance and Management Center secured the original sales data and conducted the draw under the supervision of two notaries, with the process broadcast live on the China Welfare Lottery's website. (www.cwl.gov.cn)

The winner of the grand prize had purchased lottery tickets with the numbers 40, 41, 42, 44, 63, 64 and 65 totaling 50,050 bets on December 2 in Nanchang.

The extensive purchases, made over a short period and including a transaction at another lottery outlet via mobile transfer, was verified through various means, confirming the legitimacy of the win.

The winner's strategy of betting on the same set of numbers across three consecutive draws ultimately paid off.

Despite the payout being capped due to the lottery's risk control measures, the winner is not required to pay income tax on the prize, in line with the rules of the China Welfare Lottery Happy 8 game.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs thanked the public for their interest and oversight of the welfare lottery, which aims to support social welfare causes such as aiding the elderly, disabled, orphaned, and impoverished.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
