Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to focus on advancing Chinese modernization, well perform their job duties, strengthen their sense of political responsibility, and strive in unity to build China into a strong country and advance the national rejuvenation.

Noting that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and a crucial year for the fulfillment of the goals and tasks set out in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Xi emphasized the need to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Xi urged the senior CPC officials to take the lead in consolidating and expanding the outcomes yielded through the Party-wide education campaign, to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and to deepen reforms across the board.

Efforts should be made to maintain and strengthen the rebounding economy and further improve people's well-being, Xi said.

Xi underlined that these officials should preserve the spirit of self-reform while fulfilling their principal responsibilities for full and strict Party self-governance.