News / Nation

Airbus apologizes for refusing aircraft entry to Chinese

A Chinese netizen said they queued to tour the A400, but upon reaching the aircraft, staff inquired about nationalities and refused entry to Chinese and Russian nationals.
CFP

Members of the German Air Force in front of an Airbus SE A400M Atlas military transport aircraft during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 20, 2024.

Weibo user "Qianzhan Qifei"

The staff refused to allow Chinese visitor to visit an A400M transport aircraft open to other nationalities during the Singapore Airshow, as posted by Weibo user "Qianzhan Qifei."

The aircraft manufacturer Airbus apologized on Sunday evening after several Chinese tourists said they were denied a visit to an A400M transport aircraft belonging to the German Air Force during the Singapore Airshow.

A Chinese netizen named "Qianzhan Qifei" shared a post on Sina Weibo on Saturday, writing, "I queued up to tour the A400 transport aircraft. Upon reaching the rear of the aircraft, I witnessed Airbus personnel inquire about nationalities. All Chinese and Russian nationals were prohibited from boarding."

He also recorded a video of the incident, which went viral online.

The video posted on Weibo by "Qianzhan Qifei."

Another netizen called "PLAN_DDG172" shared a similar situation, stating that the personnel exclaimed "Chinese, go out!" and German soldiers onboard even pushed him away from the aircraft.

Airbus issued a statement regarding the matter on Sunday evening on Weibo, stating, "During the public opening days of the Singapore Airshow, we observed that some attending visitors had inquiries regarding the visitation procedures for an A400M military transport aircraft. Upon learning of this situation, we promptly engaged in discussions and coordination with all relevant parties to enhance the visitation process in a timely manner, ensuring that the aircraft was accessible to all attending visitors.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by the previous on-site arrangements and appreciate everyone's ongoing attention and feedback," Airbus added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
