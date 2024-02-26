News / Nation

China urges US to take concrete actions to play constructive role in achieving ceasefire in Gaza

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday called on the United States to listen to the call of the international community for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and play a constructive role in achieving a ceasefire and easing humanitarian crisis.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on report that at a recent G20 foreign ministers' meeting, the United States was criticized by several countries for opposing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues to escalate and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely grave, with nearly 30,000 civilians killed and about 1.9 million people displaced, Mao said.

An immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is the universal call and the overwhelming consensus of the international community, Mao said, adding that the United States should heed the call and take concrete actions to play a constructive role in achieving a ceasefire and easing the humanitarian crisis.

