China's COMAC airplanes arrive in Vietnam for airshow

Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
Chinese airplanes C919 and ARJ21 arrived in Vietnam's Van Don International Airport in the northern Quang Ninh province on Monday for an airshow, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Xinhua
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-02-26

Chinese airplanes C919 and ARJ21 developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) arrived in Vietnam's Van Don International Airport in the northern Quang Ninh province on Monday for an airshow, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The show is scheduled to take place from Monday to Thursday.

The two jetliners flew from Singapore to Vietnam after finishing the Singapore Airshow 2024 where they made their first airshow appearances outside China, local media reported.

ARJ21-700 is a twin-engine jet with a maximum of 90 seats while the C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a maximum capacity of 192 seats.

Visitors to the COMAC airshow in Vietnam will have chances to explore the jetliners inside.

Hoang Van Dung, deputy director of Van Don International Airport, said the COMAC airshow would help enable the operation of commercial flights from Chinese provinces and cities to Van Don, firstly from Shantou city of China's Guangdong Province.

The show is expected to promote tourism cooperation between Quang Ninh province and China's key markets, and at the same time, encourage airlines to launch flights and travel agencies to launch tourism packages to Van Don International Airport, he said.

According to local media, C919 and ARJ21-700 will fly to Vietnam's central Da Nang city, southern Ho Chi Minh City and Laos' capital Vientiane after the show in Quang Ninh.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
COMAC
