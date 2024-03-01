Former vice governor of Yunnan under investigation

Zhang Zulin, former vice governor of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.

Zhang, also formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Yunnan provincial government, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the two bodies said in a statement.