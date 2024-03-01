2 killed, 6 seriously injured in east China car crash
Two people were killed and six others are severely injured in a car crash that took place on Friday afternoon in Dezhou City, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at around 1:40pm when a car collided with pedestrians in Decheng District.
The driver involved in the collision was captured on the spot by the local police.
Investigation into the incident is underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
