Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body

  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-03-01
The main agenda proposed for the upcoming second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was unveiled Friday.

The second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will open on March 4 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Friday.

The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the second session of the 14th National People's Congress as non-voting participants to hear and discuss documents including the government work report, according to the proposed agenda.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Yang Yiting
